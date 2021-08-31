BURNHAM'S annual yacht and dinghy racing event is back this week.
Burnham Week is a historic annual regatta with the first event taking place in 1893.
It has gone from strength to strength and is now eagerly awaited by sailors.
It historically marked the closure of the racing season as it always takes place at the end of August.
Last year's Burnham Week was postponed.
This year's event kicked off on Saturday (August 28).
Fleet categories include East Coast One Design, John Torrance memorial race, R S Elite, Squib, RCOD, RBOD, 707, Cruiser Class one and two, five, and six, Dinghy Handicap, Dragon, Osprey, Phantom, and Multihull.
Racing is organised by Burnham Week on behalf of Burnham Sailing Club, Royal Burnham Yacht Club and Royal Corinthian Yacht Club.
Members from the three clubs work together on the Race Committee to provide courses with starts at Pile House and the Burnham Sailing Club.
For more information, visit www.burnhamweek.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.