A STUNNING family home with an impressive indoor swimming complex has gone on the market for £2 million.

Located behind iron gates in Langham, the property is being marketed online by agents Savills.

Set in 2.37 acres of land with a tennis and basketball court, the home also includes a detached annexe and indoor pool facility, featuring a sauna, jacuzzi and steam room.

Inside £2m north Essex home with indoor swimming pool complex. Picture: Savills

There are also four bedrooms and six reception rooms in the main property.

Inside the main building the breakfast room adjoining the kitchen has double aspect bi-fold doors linking it to an outdoor terrace with water fountain and seating area.

The bespoke kitchen has been designed with granite work surfaces, island and integrated appliances including Gaggenau oven, hob, steamer and fryer.

Inside £2m north Essex home with indoor swimming pool complex. Picture: Savills

There's a sitting room with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, a study and a large reception hall lead to an elegant dining room - with an open fireplace.

Double doors from the dining room lead to a further reception room, currently used as a games room, and a conservatory, with French windows on to the terrace.

There are three generous double bedrooms, with the master suite having a Juliet balcony, en-suite shower room and dressing room attached.

Inside £2m north Essex home with indoor swimming pool complex. Picture: Savills

A fourth bedroom to the west of the property offers perfect guest accommodation, with an en-suite.

The property's pool room is substantial, with a deep end ideal for diving, as well as a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

Large bi-fold doors open on to a terrace and the garden.

Inside £2m north Essex home with indoor swimming pool complex. Picture: Savills

The garden features mature trees, a pond as well as the already mentioned tennis/basketball court.

The annexe has an open plan kitchen and reception room, bathroom and an en-suite shower room.

Read more:

Inside £2m north Essex home with indoor swimming pool complex. Picture: Savills

There plenty of parking on the shingle drive with a double garage also included.

Agent Alexander McNab, of Savills, said: "The indoor swimming pool is one of the best I have ever seen, in a wonderful vaulted pool room, with Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

"You also get a tennis / basketball court, beautiful gardens and a great paddock - all in over two acres."

Inside £2m north Essex home with indoor swimming pool complex. Picture: Savills

You can view the property advert here.