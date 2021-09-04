WITH all eyes on the Euro 2020 tournament over the summer – and the heartbreak which followed – England’s football fans will be turning their attention to the next chance to support the nation.

Singer James Arthur, Usain Bolt and Paddy McGuinness are among the stars joining footballers Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Ashley Cole for Soccer Aid 2021 tonight.

The annual charity match, that raises money for Unicef, sees England take on the rest of the world for a live show hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott on ITV.

Kem Cetinay will be playing for the Rest of the World. Picture: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Singer Tom Grennan and footballers Fara Williams, Micah Richards, David James and Paul Scholes will also take part for the first time in 2021, when the match takes place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Rooney is coming out of retirement to play for England again after managing the England side in 2020, while Richards joins the England coaching team with David Seaman as goalkeeping coach.

Harry Redknapp returns as manager of the rest of the world team.

Flying the flag for Essex, Olly Murs and Mark Wright will be lacing up their boots in a bid to secure glory for England after the professionals narrowly missed out on their bid in July.

Dermot O'Leary will be presenting the star-studded event. Picture: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Olly, from Witham, has become a staple fixture in the glamourous event which has raised more than £47 million since it was founded in 2006.

And reality TV veteran Mark, 34, will be hoping to wow fans with his skills, having had a brief stint at professional outfit Crawley Town last season.

Meanwhile, fellow Essex boy and Love Island favourite Kem Cetinay, 25, will be making a return to action in this year’s event for England's rivals.

Playing for the Rest of the World XI, Kem scored against England back in 2019 despite his upbringing in our county.

Finishing off the Essex links to the showpiece occasion is presenter Dermot O’Leary, 48, from Marks Tey, who will be pulling the show together alongside former Arsenal Women’s defender Alex Scott.

The 2021 match will take place tonight and will be broadcast on ITV and STV.