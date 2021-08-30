FAMILIES flocked to Clacton as the town’s pier marked the final bank holiday of the season with a fireworks extravaganza.

Visitors turned out in good numbers across the three days of the bank holiday and enjoyed spectacular free fireworks on Sunday evening There was live musical entertainment across the weekend which followed on from the town’s 150th anniversary flight.

Pier director Billy Ball is positive about the summer overall and the future going forwards.

“It was a better season than last year – but it could hardly have been any worse,” he said.

“We were able to be open over some of the bank holidays, which is where we look to see increased numbers through the doors.

“The weather wasn’t the best, but people still made their way to the coast.

"Many people holidayed and took breaks in the UK this summer and we benefited from that change of habit. Hopefully it may have set a bit of a trend for at least a while.

“We definitely needed that boost after last year and we must now continue to provide the attractions that will keep people coming back to the pier as a venue.”

Mr Ball said that due to Covid restrictions it had not been possible to put on as many events as he would have liked to mark the landmark’s 150th anniversary.

“However, three new rides have been introduced in 2021, including our Elegant Wheel Experience, and we put on fireworks extravaganzas every week of the school holiday for the first time,” he added.

“These have been very much appreciated and our overall feedback has been excellent. It has been a difficult period for all those in the leisure and hospitality sector – especially with recruiting enough staff – but we have battled through.”

Mr Ball said the team at the pier is now preparing for autumn and winter with a host of events such as its Halloween Festival and Christmas activities.