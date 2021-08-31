POP superstar Olly Murs put on a sensational show for thousands of revellers during a long-awaited homecoming gig in Castle Park in Colchester.

Olly, who hails from Witham, belted out all of his biggest hits in front of a crowd of about 10,000 people at the town centre park.

It was a special performance for X Factor runner-up Olly, who spoke before the show about his love for Colchester, a town where he spent much time in his youth.

He was joined at Sunday’s gig by his family as well as up-and-coming singer-songwriter Katie Kittermaster and The Only Way Is Essex legend and good friend Mark Wright, who spun tunes on the DJ decks.

Taking to the stage in a pink suit, Olly performed fan favourites, including Heart Skips a Beat and Dance With Me Tonight, as well as a number of tracks from his latest album.

The event was organised by promoters Liz Hobbs Group in conjunction with Colchester Events.

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Council, said: “It went very well and we had about 10,000 people there, which is pretty much full capacity.

“It was a successful evening and it is good to see events back once again and people enjoying themselves in Castle Park.

“It was great to relaunch with someone local who has done really well for themselves like Olly and his popularity seemed to be reflected in the success of the event.”

Take a look through our gallery from photographer Steve Brading for the best shots of Olly and his support acts on stage on Sunday evening.

