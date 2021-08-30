HARD-WORKING volunteers were treated to tea and cakes for their efforts to keep Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust running.

The trust’s Railway Cottage Garden was opened for volunteers to enjoy on Saturday.

David Foster said the tea and cakes were available in the garden to thank them for their effort and hard work.

He said: “Chairman John Barter welcomed members of the public and was on hand to introduce them to the many and wide-ranging undertakings that the trust was committed to, which included two museums and the James Stevens Number 14 lifeboat.”