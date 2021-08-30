A CONCERNED councillor has told criminals that guns will not be tolerated on the streets of Clacton.

Paul Honeywood, councillor for Clacton’s Pier ward, said residents have been left worried following two suspected gun-related incidents in the town centre in the past week.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent following an incident in Agate Road and a shoplifter was reportedly found with an imitation firearm at a shop in the town centre.

Paul Honeywood, said: “It is concerning to hear about both of these incidents and it would be quite a disturbing change and escalation of criminal behaviour in Clacton.

“The use of firearms will not be tolerated on our streets, even more so at a time when we were welcoming families and visitors to our town.

“The police have my full support to take whatever action is necessary to prevent guns from being used in crimes here.

“In recent years we have seen knives used more frequently, which was enough of a concern, particularly relating to drug crime and county lines gangs.

“But we cannot see guns being used here – the police must stamp that out immediately.”

Police are still appealing for information following a disturbance at the junction of Agate Road and Marine Parade West on Wednesday at about 12.25am.

It was reported that a firearm was seen and police believe that the person with the weapon left the scene in the direction of the Premier Inn.

A 16-year-old boy from Holland-on-Sea was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, producing cannabis and two offences of common assault.

He has been released on bail until September 12.

An 18-year-old man from Clacton, arrested on suspicion of assault, will face no further action.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to anyone about who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage, or information about this incident.

“Please get in touch with Clacton CID and quote the crime reference number 42/178554/21.”

On Sunday, Clacton’s Counter Crime Partnership reported that security guards and retail Staff, communicating using its radios, coordinated to safely retrieve an imitation firearm from a shoplifter.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 1010 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.