A motorcyclist from Essex has died after a crash in Yorkshire.
The incident happened a 4.45pm on Saturday and involved a blue Kawasaki Motorcycle and a Blue Suzuki Swift.
Police were called to Malton Road between Marton and Great Edstone.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 69-year-old man from Essex, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Suzuki, a 24-year-old man from Malton, was uninjured.
The man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was driving between Amotherby and Marton between 4.45pm and 5.15pm who had a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, is asked to get in touch.
"In particular, officers are appealing to the driver and occupants of a dark coloured vehicle which was travelling towards Malton directly ahead of the vehicles involved in the collision, to contact police."
Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TS Mark Patterson or PC Julie Brown.
Alternatively, email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk or julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.