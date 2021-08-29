Swimmer Ellie Challis has claimed a sliver medal on her Paralympic debut.
The 17-year-old from Clacton finished second in the S3 women's 50m backstroke final.
Gold was won by Italian Arjola Trimi with bronze going to Iuliia Shishova representing Russian Paralympic Committee.
Ellie has trained since she was eight-years-old for the chance to compete in the Paralympics.
When she was just 16-months-old, she developed sepsis and meningitis which left her fighting for her life.
The disease ravaged her tiny body, resulting in her having to have both legs amputated below the knee and both arms at the elbow.
Superstar Ellie is off to the Tokyo Paralympics, and dad couldn't be prouder
Speaking before she went to Tokyo devoted dad Paul said: “We had an inkling in March that she might make the cut but didn’t find out until early June, but even then we weren’t allowed to tell anyone as the official announcement was to be made later in the month.
“It wasn’t anything fancy, we just found out over email but wow, the feeling was incredible.
“It’s hard to put the whole journey into words. She firstly got involved with swimming to keep safe, just like any other child would, before joining a swimming club aged eight and competing from ten-years-old.”
