A MAN was threatened with a weapon during an incident in Clacton.
Police received reports of a disturbance at the junction of Agate Road and Marine Parade West around 12.25am on Wednesday.
It was reported that a firearm was seen.
Police believe that the person with the weapon left the scene in the direction of the Premier Inn.
A 16-year-old boy from Holland-on-Sea was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, producing cannabis and two offences of common assault.
He has been released on bail until September 12.
An 18-year-old man from Clacton, arrested on suspicion of assault, will face no further action.
A police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to anyone about who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage, or information about this incident.
“Please get in touch with Clacton CID and quote the crime reference number 42/178554/21.”
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
