THE magnificent Red Arrows wowed the crows at the second day of Clacton’s 150th anniversary flights.

An estimated 160,000 spectators came to the coast across both days of the high-flying event.

The flight programme kicked off on Friday with the world-famous RAF Red Arrows aerobatic team.

The pilots of the nine fast jets pulled off awe-inspiring passes and daring manoeuvres.

They were followed by a displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight made up this year by a Supermarine Spitfire and Avro Hurricane.

The daring Red Arrows took to the skies on both days

The memorial flight has been a regular visitor to the skies above the town and often also includes a Lancaster bomber, which was unavailable this year.

The flight commemorates the RAF’s part in defending Britain during the Second World War and is a firm favourite with veterans.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council, which organised the event, said it was great to see people enjoying events once again.

Fans watch the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

He said: “Clacton, indeed the whole of the Essex Sunshine Coast, has been popular all summer with people who recognise what a great place it is to visit.

“But there was an extra special atmosphere across the two days of these anniversary flights.

“After the turmoil of the past 18 months, to have our seafront used for an event and to see people coming together in celebration again brings a lovely feeling.

Families and friends arrived early to get a good viewing spot

“Even if you missed these flights, you’ve not missed the opportunity for a great day out on the Essex Sunshine Coast. There is so much to see and do, from the Octopus Ahoy! sculpture trail, Clacton 150 events and Mayflower 400 activities in historic Harwich.

“We’d also encourage people to put the Clacton Airshow into their diary for next year too.”

Flight fans of all ages turned out for the spectacle.

Memorial flight - a Hurricane and a Spitfire

Finley Taylor, 11, from Little Clacton, watched the show alongside sister Poppy, six, and dad Andrew.

He said: “I loved seeing the Red Arrows fly over with the red, white and blue smoke trailing behind them - it was my favourite part of the day.

“I really liked seeing them come back again. I really missed the air show last year.

“Hopefully next year will be even better.”

Fans lined the Clacton coast to watch the flights

The usual airshow, which attracts more than 100,000 people each year, was unable to go ahead for the second year running after the threat of Covid-19 restrictions hit preparations.

But the limited flight programme was instead put in place to ensure the town could celebrate its 150th anniversary in style.

Instead of people descending on the town’s West Greensward, those coming to watch the flights were encouraged to spread right along Clacton’s coastline.

The full air show will return on August 25 and 26 next year.