East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 24 was up from 50 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 37% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 41.
Across England there were 5,911 people in hospital with Covid as of August 24, with 857 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 16%.
The figures also show that 48 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 22. This was down from 49 in the previous seven days.
