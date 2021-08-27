A driver caught in a road closure caused by a tragic fatal crash on the M25 helped fellow stranded motorists by handing out water and biscuits.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the Essex stretch of the road after the serious crash on Tuesday.

It left three people dead and another person seriously injured.

Kiran Pasunuri, who was one of those unable to complete his journey due to the road closure, offered bottles of water and packets of biscuits to others who were stuck for seven hours.

Mr Pasunuri, who is 37, said: “In the boot I had some water bottles and some biscuit packets, so I knocked on some windows to give them out to people.

“There was a lady who was a nurse – she had been working over 15 hours that day for her whole shift.

“She was travelling back to Harrow, and she was stuck there.

“I offered her some water and biscuits but she said “it’s OK, it’s OK, I can manage,” but a few seconds later she said “actually, can you give me a water bottle?””

Mr Pasunuri, who is a financial advisor, had been a matter of minutes away from the motorway exit to Waltham Abbey when the incident happened at 6.15pm.

But he felt compelled to help others who would be stuck until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“I felt it was my duty to help them”, he said.

“There were kids in some cars, a nurse, an old lady in another.

“I was volunteering myself in every way possible – I supported myself and my car, and then was giving to other people.”

It was not a case of only car drivers and passengers having their evening commute halted.

Lorry and bus drivers who had been working for hours on end saw their day of work spill over into the following morning.

“There was one guy carrying multiple cars in his car carrier trailer,” Mr Pasunuri said.

“He must have been exhausted.

“The people who had supplies, they managed. People who didn’t have supplies were really struggling that day.

“It was an ordeal, dealing with so many hours of traffic. and people didn’t have a clue what was happening.”