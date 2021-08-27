YESTERDAY afternoon thousands of aviation fans flocked to the seafront for the Clacton 150th anniversary flights.
The unique fly-past saw aerial displays from the ever-exciting Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and two US Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles.
Read More: Thousands flock to marvel at Clacton 150th anniversary flights
The variety of impressive planes, including a Spitfire and a Hurricane, saw day-trippers and locals alike gaze giddily skywards.
Although a much more scaled down affair than the usual Clacton Airshow, an estimated 75,000 people spread along the promenade.
View our gallery above to see some of the stunning aircrafts in action.
Pictures by Steve Brading.
