AN animal-lover dubbed the “birdman of Walton” has launched his own bird rescue service after years of caring for our feathered friends.

Winston Payne, 55, has lived in the seaside town for the last 50 years, and has just opened Vinerbirds, in the resort’s Vicarage Lane.

The sanctuary, built within a large industrial unit, acts as a rehabilitation and rehoming centre for injured, distressed or abandoned wild birds of all sizes.

Mr Payne decided to start up the safe haven, which will soon be able to accommodate as many as 100 birds, after developing a passion for looking after the cute creatures.

It all started “by accident” in 2014 when builders working on his home handed him a nest they had found in which there were three baby blackbirds.

The eBay salesman has since nursed as many as 80 poorly birds back to good health, either through his own methods or by taking them to a veterinary centre.

“I called loads of people and realised there was not much help for this type of thing, so I cared for the blackbirds myself and then it took off from there,” said Mr Payne.

“The following Spring and Summer I was inundated with people bringing me abandoned and injured birds and it has just gotten busier every year.

“There is not really much around here it seems in regard to proper facilities which cater just for injured wild birds – I think the nearest place is in Thurrock.”

Mr Payne, who keeps his own pigeons, is now continuing his inspiring work in his new dedicated and kitted-out space, which will eventually boast six aviaries.

The service he offers is completely free of charge but costs him about £2,000 a year in loss of earnings, so contributions to the cause are now welcome.

He said: “I was panicking I would run out of money but I am bowled over by the support so far and the donations I have had come in.

“Like nearly every other British man I had a budgie about 30 years ago but then I had not taken much interest since then.

“But in 2020 I actually stopped working to crack on for four months to look after these birds because it became therapy for me, a passion and something I now need to do.

“My family and friends have accepted it and my wife now knows every Summer she will be having to pay for everything as I will be having to care for the birds.”

To donate to Vinerbirds visit gofundme.com/f/help-fundraise-nonprofit-bird-rescue.