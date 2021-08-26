CHANGES have been made to proposals for a new £70 million link road between the A120 and A133, which is being built to enable a 9,000 home new town to go ahead.
Essex County Council has made minor adjustments to its plans for the 2.4km dual carriageway, which will support the creation of a new town being built on the Tendring and Colchester border near Elmstead.
Adjustments have been made to the road's access arrangements, the A120 sliproads, fencing and drainage designs as well as the relocation of an attenuation pond.
Residents will now have another chance to comment on the proposals before a decision is made on whether to approve the application.
An Essex County Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who has submitted comments on the proposals, and the submitted addendum has reflected on these points.
"Within any major scheme such as this it is usual to look to update proposals once submitted, and we do not expect this to impact on the timescale, with a decision expected in the autumn."
Funding for the link road, and the first stage of a new so-called rapid transit system in Colchester, has been secured through a £99 million Housing Infrastructure Fund bid.
More details can be found at essexhighways.org/highway-schemes-and-developments/highway-schemes/a120-a133-link-and-rapid-transit.
