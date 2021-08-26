A WARNING has been issued after a fake website was found to be asking people to pay to watch an unofficial live-stream of the Clacton 150th anniversary flights.
Tendring Council was this morning made aware of an online scam tricking people into spending money to view today and tomorrow's aerial displays.
The authority has reminded the public the events are completely free to attend and encouraged people to safely flock to the seafront to view the impressive planes.
Read More: Everything you need to know about today's Clacton 150 flights
A spokesman for Tendring Council said: "We are aware of a recent scam that has been asking members of the public on Facebook to pay to watch the Clacton 150 Fly Past.
"This is a free event and the flights can be observed along Clacton’s Seafront."
For more information about the Clacton 150th anniversary flights CLICK HERE.
