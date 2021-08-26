FREE tasty treats will be up for grabs when an ice cream van tours Essex for a new community programme.

The Eastlight Community Homes van will travel across Colchester, Braintree and Tendring from Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, to Saturday, September 4.

As well as enjoying a free ice cream, residents will be invited to get filmed about any community changes they believe would improve the lives of those they care about.

The results will be turned into a video and art installation for All In, a new community programme being introduced by Eastlight, a housing association which provides 12,500 homes for people in Essex and Suffolk who need them.

The ice cream van will be at the following locations:

Bank Holiday Monday – Halstead (am) & Colchester (pm)

Tuesday, 31 August – Clacton (am) & Dedham (pm)

Wednesday, 1 September – Sible Hedingham (am) & Braintree (pm)

Saturday, 4 September – Witham (am) & Silver End (pm)

All In will bring together a network of local people and groups to tackle the big social challenges that matter to communities.

Recent research by YouGov for Eastlight found major issues for residents include mental health, anti-social behaviour and opportunities for young people.

James Green, community investment director at Eastlight, said: “Residents living in our communities understand them and are best placed to make any changes they want to see, so we are looking forward to meeting as many of you as possible.

“The weather forecast looks good, so come along, enjoy an ice cream and chat to us about how we can make a difference together.”

For updates, follow Eastlight’s Facebook page at facebook.com/eastlighthomes.