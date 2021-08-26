Almost 800 violent or sexual offences were reported in Tendring in June as police received reports of more than 1,600 crimes in the district.
According to the most recent data from police.uk, Essex Police received reports of 1,643 crimes throughout the month of May.
Of these, 331 were reports of anti-social behaviour while 733 were cases involving violence or sexual offences.
A total of 130 involved criminal damage or arson, while 47 were related to drugs.
Police also received 44 reports of shoplifting, 31 incidents of burglary, 4 thefts from a person and 9 reports of someone being in possession of weapons.
There were also 166 public orders, 37 vehicle crimes, 3 robberies, 77 thefts and 31 crimes which do not fit into the above categories.
The below map shows where every crime was reported to police in June.
