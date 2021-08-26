THE case against Katie Price’s alleged attacker could be dropped as she "cannot face" going to trial, it has been reported.

The former glamour model, who was born in Brighton, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, Essex.

However, the case could be dropped as the 43-year-old believes she is “too mentally fragile” to be questioned over the alleged attack.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and held in custody before being released on bail following the altercation.

A friend of Katie told The Sun: "This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

Katie Price was left bruised after the alleged attack

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out."

It comes after the mum-of-five spoke of her pain after the suspected assault in the early hours of Monday that left her bruised.

She told The Sun: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened.

“I can’t say any more."

It has also been claimed that her ring, said to be worth £50,000, was also taken during the alleged assault.

Katie showed off her engagement ring as fiance Carl Woods revealed they want to try for two babies together on Good Morning Britain in May.

It was the first television interview the couple took part in since announcing their marriage plans.

A police spokesman said: “We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue.”