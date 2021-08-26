RESIDENTS will be able to watch the famous Red Arrows flying above the skies of north Essex on Thursday.

On Thursday and Friday the aerial display team will be taking part in Clacton Airshow, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The usual Clacton Airshow, which attracts more than 100,000 people each year, will not be going ahead for the second year running after the threat of Covid-19 restrictions hit preparations.

But special flights are instead being put on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the resort's 150th anniversary.

It will include the famous Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), which includes a Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Two US Air Force (USAF) F-15E Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, operating out of RAF Lakenheath, will grace the skies above Clacton on Thursday – subject to operational commitments.

One of the most anticipated displays is of course the Red Arrows and you don't have to be going to Clacton this afternoon to spot them.

They'll also be flying above the skies of places like Colchester, Dedham and Harwich on their way to and from Clacton.

Here is the Red Arrows route on Thursday:

1. Norwich - 4.04pm

2. Stoke Holy Cross - 4.06pm

3. Dennington - 4.09pm

4. Stratford St Mary - 4.12pm

5. Great Bentley - 4.14pm

6. Clacton display - 4.15pm

7. Over the sea- 4.47pm

8. Ramsholt - 4.50pm

9. Blythburgh - 4.53pm

10. Stoke Holy Cross - 4.56pm

11. Norwich - 4.58pm

The route will also take the Red Arrows over Colchester and Harwich before and after the display in Clacton.

Here is a map of the route today:

Read more:

With no central location for festivities on Thursday and Friday, people are being reminded to prepare for the weather – including sun cream and plenty of soft drinks if it is hot.

To boost car park capacity over the two days the Rotary Club of Clacton will run an official car park off of West Road, next to Clacton Airfield.

Open from 8am until 6pm, admission costs £5 for the whole day and is cash only.

There is no bus transfer service to the seafront, and spaces cannot be booked in advance.

Hedingham Buses will also be operating a Park and Ride service from Clacton Shopping Village, while visitors can also use rail and coach services.

The roads to Clacton are likely to be very busy so avoid the area if you're not heading to the event.

Are you heading along today?

Send your pictures to gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk.