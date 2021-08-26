A FUNDRAISING project has been launched to save one of the first 100-mile per hour electric trains in the UK.

The Clacton Express Preservation Group, which was launched by Brad Wright, 20, is hoping to purchase the Clacton Express and save it from being broken up for spares.

Mr Wright, who is a student at the University of Suffolk, found online that the train was up for sale and wanted to do his best to save it for future generations.

The Clacton Express is one of two remaining units that used to run from Clacton to London Liverpool Street via Colchester between the 1960s and the 2000.

The restoration group is initially raising £35, 000 to purchase the train, but are looking into renegotiating a lower price.

Mr Wright said: “If we don’t act now the train will go to someone who doesn’t see the importance of it and just breaks it up for its wheels which are worth the most.

“On our fundraiser we have set the goal at 35k, therefore if the final asking price doesn't change we can still aim for that.

“However, if it does, any extra money raised will go straight into the restoration of the unit.”

The cosmetic work, which will be the second phase of the project, is expected to take up to two years and will involve fixing vandalised windows, unsealing doors, roof work, body repairs, and a full repaint.

The founder of the group added: “This we hope will significantly boost awareness of our project and hopefully bring in more potential donations, which will be heavily needed for the next phase.

“We have got a variety of volunteers - one person is a skilled welder, and one has a lot of contacts within the railway industry, so they are all very useful people to have onboard.”

The final step of the project, which will be fitting the train to carry passengers, is expected to take between five and ten years from the purchase.

The majority of the work will be focused on the interior and the air brakes, which are currently inoperable.

Mr Wright said: “The trains were an important part of our history and I think to have one of those for our future generations is quite nice.

“Those living in or around London and in the Colchester area between the 1960s and the 1990s must have probably travelled on this train and may have a soft spot for it as well.

“A lot of people do have very happy memories of the units and would like to help see what’s saved. "

To find our more or make a donation to the Clacton Express Preservation Group, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cepg309624