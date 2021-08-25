AN injured man had to be airlifted to a hospital's emergency unit after suffering a nasty fall.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was called to an address in Frinton on Saturday to assist paramedics.
The two teams worked together at the scene to optimise the outcome of a male patient who had fallen.
He was then transferred to a hospital's emergency department for ongoing treatment.
