We may have still been in lockdown for some of this year but buying and selling houses has not slowed down.
With people taking advantage of the stamp duty holiday there have been hundreds of home sales in Essex so far in 2021.
Data from the Land Registry has revealed the most and least expensive house sales in Tendring so far this year.
We had a look through the latest data to find out which homes made the list.
And there were a handful of homes which sold for millions of pounds.
The home which sold for most was in Church Road, Little Bromley, which went for £1,275,000.
The most expensive homes sold in Tendring so far in 2021 are:
- Church Road, Little Bromley - £1,275,000
- Second Avenue, Frinton - £1,250,000
- Kew Lane, Great Holland - £1,100,000
- Fourth Avenue, Frinton - £930,000
- Second Avenue, Frinton - £930,000
- Hurst Green, Brightlingsea - £910,000
The average price tag on a home fell by just over £1,000 in August, according to a property website.
Across Britain, the average asking price in August was £337,371, down by 0.3% or £1,076 compared with July, Rightmove said.
It marked the first monthly fall in the average price of property coming to market so far in 2021 and was predominantly due to a cooling at the higher end of the market, the website added.
The fall was driven by bigger homes with at least four bedrooms, it said.
