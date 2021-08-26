BUDDING young musicians from north Essex will benefit from a £30,000 grant thanks to the lottery players.

CLIP has secured the cash from Youth Music, thanks to funding from the National Lottery via the Arts Council England.

The £30,000 will be used to fund the group’s musical workshops, including a new free weekly event which is being held at the Firstsite art gallery in Colchester for anyone over the age of 12 from September 13.

The group is also launching a new eight-week online course for 16 to 19-years-olds from the Tendring area.

Called Soundtrack, it will teach youngsters all about writing music for film and include masterclasses with industry professionals.

CLIP, which encourages children to get creative with sound, was founded in 2015 by Simon Keep and Frazer Merrick.

Workshops encourage young people to experiment, compose and perform their own music, giving them access to equipment they wouldn’t otherwise be able to use, such as synthesisers and music tech software.

The group also provides children with performance opportunities at events across north Essex.

Read more:

Mr Merrick said: “We’re delighted to have the support of Youth Music, the money will be put to great use enabling young musicians to experiment with equipment they may not otherwise have access to and to create fun musical experiences for all skills levels.”

Since launching six years ago, CLIP has run innovative projects, such as making recordings of the sounds of animals at Colchester Zoo and creating their very own instrument - the Photon Smasher - which turns light into sound.

Matt Griffiths, who is the chief executive officer of Youth Music, said: “It’s crucial we enable more young people to make, learn and earn in music, whatever their background or goal.

“That’s why we’re excited to invest in progressive organisations like CLIP, who lead the way with their innovative approach and dedication to diversifying music.”

To find out more about CLIP, go to the website at clipsoundandmusic.uk.