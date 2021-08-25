A VIBRANT and colourful celebration of culture, Hindi heritage and an acclaimed movie maker brought diverse communities together.
Bhaji on the Beach, named after the iconic film by director Gurinder Chadha OBE, took place on August 20 at Jaywick Martello Tower.
The event saw guests take part in a range of cultural activities including traditional Indian Kavaad storytelling, African drumming and henna hand painting.
Tai Chi, Bollywood dancing, relaxing yoga sessions and an Indian food stall were also all on offer throughout the three and a half hour seafront extravaganza.
In recognition of director Gurinder Chadha’s success within the film industry, her 2002 flick Bend it like Beckham was also screened at the event.
The celebration was organised by the Essex Cultural Diversity Project working in partnership with Essex County Council’s Culture, Heritage and Green Spaces service.
Indi Sandhu, Essex Cultural Diversity Project creative director and chief executive officer, said: “Through Bhaji on the Beach we were keen to engage with diverse communities in Essex to visit outdoor spaces including coastal seaside towns, areas of natural beauty, country parks and green spaces.
“The event in Jaywick demonstrated that by including cultural activities, and by hosting dance, music and food, is a catalyst for diverse communities to visit and attend events such as Bhaji on the Beach.
"We are looking at supporting similar projects in the future in order to further encourage diverse communities to engage with outdoor spaces.”
