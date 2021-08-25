A PROPERTY firm has expanded after enjoying a successful and positive few years of selling, letting and renting homes in north east Essex.
Stoneridge Estate Agents has officially launched a third branch in Brightlingsea town centre after thriving in Clacton and the surrounding areas.
The new site was unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony led by mayor of Brightlingsea, Jayne Chapman, and directors James Hughes and Steve Singleton.
Branch manager Adam Cast was also in attendance at the event, which took place on Saturday and boasted food supplied by Vines Bistro and Cupcake Crazy.
A spokesman for Stoneridge Estate Agents said: “With their unique connection to London based buyers via the Mayfair office and overwhelming market share already in the Tendring area Stoneridge felt their next natural step was Brightlingsea.
“The directors have both enjoyed the area over the past 20 years and have fond memories and a great appreciation for the town itself which made the area a perfect location for their next office.
“They already have a number of properties for sale and to let locally, with a large number of buyers registered since their launch looking for properties in Brightlingsea itself.”
The Brightlingsea branch will officially open on September 1.
To find our more information call 01206 635135 from September 1 or visit stoneridge-esatates.co.uk.
Alternatively, contact the Clacton office on 01255 435858.
