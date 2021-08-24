A CAMPAIGNING resident is calling for the regeneration of a coastal village to “put disabled people at the forefront”.

Gary Stone, 56, who has multiple sclerosis and is quadriplegic, has lived in his beloved Jaywick for the last six years.

Due to his condition, he is classed as being clinically extremely vulnerable and during the pandemic was only able to leave his house for medical appointments.

When he does venture out, however, Mr Stone says he, in addition to many other disabled residents, sometimes finds it difficult to safely access certain areas.

“One of the biggest issues facing disabled residents in Jaywick is the two access routes in to Clacton town centre,” he added.

“Both are highly dangerous, due to a lack of maintenance, which have caused wheelchairs and mobility scooters to tip over or get stuck.

“There are many more issues disabled people face in Jaywick on a daily basis, because the infrastructure is outdated, so is now dangerous.

“I consider it essential to my health, wellbeing and independence to be able to safely access the same areas as every able-bodied person.”

Frustrated Mr Stone decided to voice his concerns after Essex County Council invited residents to have their say on a new proposed cycle path from Jaywick to Clacton.

He says the consultation includes no mention of how disabled people will be able to access the new route and feels more inclusive consideration needs to be given.

Mr Stone added: “Why have they not included people with disabilities in the consultation? Surely they should be asking all members of the community.

“Disabled people can cycle - maybe I could suggest they watch the up and coming Paralympics?

“The regeneration of Jaywick needs to be putting disabled people at the forefront to ensure every resident has the same level of access regardless of ability level.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Highways said it was committed to ensuring all residents had sufficient access and opportunities in the county.

She said: “This public consultation is absolutely open to everyone in the community to respond with their views and we welcome feedback from people living with a disability of any kind about their experiences.

"The Essex cycling strategy clearly states that adapted and motorised bicycles ensure that cycling is accessible for people with disabilities. We remain committed to making sure that appropriate access will be available on the improved and extended routes for these vehicles so that all residents can use them.

"We agree that cycling is extremely beneficial for people’s mental health and we do hope that Mr Stone will complete the public consultation survey.

"We would also welcome a discussion with him about his ideas for improving our plans and encourage him to speak to his local Essex County Councillor.

"Improving cycle routes is one part of our work to increase safe travel opportunities for people living with disabilities in Essex and we encourage people living in the area to take part in the consultation before the deadline."