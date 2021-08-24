A COUNCILLOR says she is "shocked" after a takeaway joint was targeted by a knife-wielding robber who snatched cash before fleeing the scene.

Essex Police are investigating a robbery which took place at Quality Food, in High Street, Walton.

The force was informed a man, described as being short, stocky, and in his 30s, brazenly entered the food shop at 10.20pm on August 17.

Armed with a knife and wearing all black and a baseball cap, the thug is then said to have stolen a three-figure sum of cash before making off.

Despite the severity of the robbery, nobody is believed to have been injured during the attack.

Delyth Miles, Tendring councillor for Walton, was stunned to hear such a vicious break-in had occurred within her ward.

She said: “I am deeply shocked and appalled by this horrific incident.

“I send my sincere regrets to the shop which had to deal with such a terrifying attack and thankfully it seems nobody was hurt.

“I hope the police investigation into this terrifying incident is of a very high priority.”

The latest Walton robbery comes exactly one month after Aria’s Coffee House, also located in the High Street, fell victim to a break-in.

It was targeted during the middle of the night by thieves who ransacked the cafe before fleeing with a safe.

As a result, owners Matt and Emma Davis, 29 and 30, were forced to temporarily closure their business, which only opened three months ago.

They have since welcomed back customers, but councillor Miles says she is starting to grow concerned with the amount of criminal activity in Walton.

“I am very worried by the fact very dangerous criminal activity appears to be increasing in our town,” she added.

“We need to up police patrols in the area, although I fully appreciate the officers cannot be everywhere at all times.”

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 42/171254/21.

Alternatively, reports can also be submitted to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.