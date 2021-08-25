THE eco-conscious owner of a long-running reclamation yard has been left feeling “totally devastated” after being forced to relocate his business.

Karl Dixon, 53, has owned and managed A&D Reclaim, in Sladbury’s Lane, Clacton, for the past 13 years, and specialises in repurposing anything he can get his hands on.

The dedicated collector, however, has now been told he will have to move his overflowing unit of varied items - described as an Aladdin’s Cave - to another site.

Mr Dixon says his landlord is unfortunately planning on selling the piece of land on which his business is located, meaning he will no longer be able to rent the unit.

Despite being given a year to find another area from which to run his reclamation yard, he says he is gutted to be moving after so long.

“We have been on that site for 13 years and started from absolutely nothing,” added a sombre-sounding Mr Dixon, who says he is dedicated to helping the environment.

“It has totally devastated me and my staff and it is a devastating blow, so we are now in the process of having to look to relocate.

“Over the last couple of years with coronavirus we have managed to survive, but now we are not sure what we can do and we could definitely lose our jobs.”

Mr Dixon, whose business prevents as much as 20 tonnes of waste going to landfill or being crushed each month, is now appealing for help.

For his company to thrive, he ideally needs to source a piece of land measuring about 2000 square metres which also boasts a large building with good access.

He added: “We have been looking and there is nothing anywhere and really we want something within 25 miles of our current location.

“So we are now turning to our loyal customers and friends for help.

“So, if anyone knows of anywhere we could go or knows someone that might then please get in touch - we appreciate all of your help.”

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic Growth, added: “Through our Tendring4Growth programme we always try to help both local firms to relocate to more suitable premises should they wish to do so, or companies from outside the district to set-up here to bring jobs and economic growth.

“While our own property holdings are small and we have limited involvement in private property dealings, our support is weighted towards signposting to potential landowners or agents, as well as promoting the benefits of the district or highlighting possible grant funding sources to support businesses.

“Reclamation is an important part of the overall waste and recycling process, saving materials which can be re-used from going to landfill, and so this sector also aligns with our Climate Emergency Action Plan as well as our economic ambitions for Tendring.”