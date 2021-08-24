TRIBUTES have been paid to a “kind and generous” man who died in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Steven Mcneill, who was affectionately known to those closest to him as ‘Irish Steve’, died aged 58.

He had been admitted into Colchester Hospital’s critical care unit the month before after catching Covid-19.

Steven was a popular character in the Clacton and Jaywick area but was laid to rest in Ireland, where most of his family lives.

Steven’s untimely death rocked the close-knit community at Sacketts Grove Caravan Park, in Jaywick Lane, where he would often visit.

Paying tribute, Denise Grove, 61, who runs the site’s Grove Club said: “Steven was a long-time customer and friend.

“He was a real gentleman of the old fashioned kind and the most kind and generous person who had the ability to make you feel special.

“He was one of the first to welcome us to the club and he loved to welcome all our customers and played host on numerous occasions.

“He is and will be missed by myself and all who knew him and we are proud to call him our friend.”

Graham McAndrew, 64, who lives at the Bentley Country Park, in Great Bentley, has been the events compere at the Grove Club for the past two years.

The former Wivenhoe resident and school teacher of 38 years added: “Steve was a nice chap and was always the life and soul of the party, so his death came as a huge shock to everybody because he died so suddenly.

“He was well-known by people in Clacton and Jaywick and he was so much more than just a statistic, he was a person and just a lovely guy.”

Earlier this month the Grove Club hosted a charity night which raised more than £1,000 for the critical care unit which cared for Steven.

Since then weekly jam nights have continued to generate further donations for the hospital and now a raffle in memory of Steven is planned for September 14.

Graham, a keen musician who has been performing in bands since he was 15, has organised the special event alongside Denise and Jevon Ellis.

He added: “We thought we would do a large raffle but then we thought we needed a focus for it, so we decided to do it for Steve.

“We wanted to do something for the NHS instead of just banging tins and pots, so this for the trust’s coronavirus appeal and Steve is the figurehead of it.

“We were initially just going to try and raise a couple of hundred quid but I think we might now far exceed that.”

Denise added: “I am sure the critical care unit did everything they could in the circumstances and they kept us and his family informed daily of his progress.

“It must have been so scary for our Steven, so we would like to thank the nurses for looking after him.”

The raffle will take place on September 14 at Sacketts Grove Caravan Park and ticket strips cost £5.

For more information visit facebook.com/TheGroveClub.