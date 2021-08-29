An area of Essex has been named among the most expensive places to buy a used car - with another area among the best places to buy.
New research by Moneybarn has revealed the cheapest, most expensive, best and worst places in the UK to buy a used car.
As part of the study which looked at the best places to buy a car around the UK, Romford was the cheapest place to buy a used car, with an average price of £5,894 for a Ford Fiesta, the UK’s most popular car.
Newcastle Upon Tyne was in second place, with an average price of £7,193, and Derby was third with an average cost of £7,397.
The research found Basildon was one of the most expensive places to buy a used car.
The town was sixth on the list with the average cost of a second hand Ford Fiesta at £13,698.
Grays also made the list at number 19 with a Fiesta costing £11,971.
Burton on Trent, Keighley and Poole were among the worst rated places to buy a car.
By comparison Weston-super-Mare was ranked as the best followed by Cannock and Canterbury.
Colchester made the list of one of the best places to buy a car finishing in the table in 12th place.
The research found it had 71.5 per cent excellent reviews and just 15.9 per cent terrible.
