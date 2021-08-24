A CANCER charity is set to host a unique walking challenge for which participants will be required to wear a pair of bloomers over their clothes.

The Robin Cancer Trust has organised its very first Pants To Cancer Walk which will take place on September 26 from 10am.

The event will see fundraisers trek from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier to help raise awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer.

Each year in the UK 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer while 7,300 woman are diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Those taking part in the ramble are being asked to wear either pants, knickers, boxers or bloomers over their walking attire, with prizes for the best decorated undies.

They will also have the choice to either settle for the single saunter from pier to pier or tackle the 14-mile round-trip – both of which are wheelchair accessible.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager and testicular cancer survivor of 20 years said: "We are so excited about our first ever Pants to Cancer Walk.

“It's going to be great fun but at the same time help us deliver a serious awareness message.

“Both cancers, if caught early, have a really good prognosis and that's why it's vitally important we spread the awareness message to as many people as possible.

“With lots of us wearing our undies over our clothes, I can't think of a better way to grab people's attention which will then allow us to chat to them about the signs and symptoms of these types of cancer.

“As a testicular cancer survivor myself, I know first-hand how important it is to know the signs and symptoms and what to look out for - knowing this saved my life.

“So please dig out your best undies and join us on Sunday September 26 and help us shout Pants to Cancer.”

To take part in the walk, which costs £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s, visit therobincancertrust.org/upcoming-events.

If you're a local business who would like to sponsor the walk, contact Darren Couchman at darren@therobincancertrust.org