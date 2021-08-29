Essex boasts dozens of amazing restaurants which reguarly top lists of the best places to eat.

But how many have you enojyed a meal at?

In total 12 of the county's restaurants enjoyed a mention in this year's Michelin Guide being awarded either a bib gourmand or The Michelin Plate.

Those that made the list were:

The Pier, Harwich

Part of the Milsoms Hotel brand it was awarded the Michelin Plate award.

Seafood forms the foundation of the menu, with much landed locally, and the bar has an "impressive" gin library.

Galvin Green Man, Great Waltham

Set in the beautiful Essex countryside in a building dating back to 1341, Galvin Green Man is an award winning, Bib Gourmand pub and modern restaurant.

The menu features modern British dishes as well as comforting pub classics.

It was awarded the Bib Gourmand award for good quality, good value cooking.

Last month it was named the best pub in Essex in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021.

Food by John Lawson, Leigh on Sea

John Lawson earned his stripes in the kitchens of Raymond Blanc and Gordon Ramsay before setting up on his own in Melbourne.

When he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, he used food to support his ongoing recovery and it’s this healthy-eating ethos that underpins the cooking here.

It was handed the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

Church Street Tavern, Colchester

Church Street Tavern opened in 2014 as a tavern with ground floor bar and lounge and first floor restaurant serving simple, freshly prepared, wholesome food.

Most of the ingredients used come from local farmers, growers and fish from inshore day boats on the Essex, Suffolk and South coast.

It was awarded the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

Flitch of Bacon, Dunmow

Found in the picturesque village of Little Dunmow guests can choose from a popular bar menu, putting a classic twist on a host of favourites, as well as an a la carte menu.

In 2018 it celebrated becoming Essex’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, just a few months after new owner Tim Allen took over.

But this year it was downgraded losing its star and instead being given a The Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

The Sun Inn, Dedham

The Sun is a former coaching inn and dates back to the 15th century.

The menu varies throughout the month with produce off Mersea day boats, meat from rare breed animals, wild game in season and vegetables and fruit the morning they’re picked.

It is a partner restaurant with the Church Street Tavern.

It was handed the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

Le Talbooth, Dedham

Le Tabooth is part of the Milsoms Hotel brand and sits beside the River Stour.

The menu includes lobster thermidor, filet of Dedham Vale beef and banana and pecan souffle.

It was awarded the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

Cricketers, Clavering

This long-standing pub, once owned by Jamie Oliver's parents, has built up a name for itself.

The characterful main bar has extremely low ceilings and timbers hung with horse brasses.

Menus offer plenty of choice and include lots of British classics.

It was awarded the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

Rubino Kitchen, Heybridge

Hidden away on Chigborough Farm is this tiny, intimate restaurant – a former fisherman’s lodge – decorated with fishing memorabilia.

Flavour-packed cooking mixes English and Italian influences.

It was awarded the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

White Hart, Great Yeldham

The "charming 16th century house" is described as having a characterful interior.

The guide praised its open-fired bar which serves of unfussy favourites and its restaurant which offers a "refined modern menu".

It was handed the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.

The Windmill Chatham Green

The guide says "Friendly young couple Mick and Lydia have transformed this whitewashed inn into a smart dining pub.

"Concise menus constantly evolve as the latest seasonal produce arrives. Dishes are refined versions of British and pub classics."

It was awarded the Bib Gourmand award for good quality, good value cooking.

Haywards, Epping

It is set in the old stables of their family’s pub and boasts a hammerbeam ceiling, cherry wood tables and canvases of local forest scenes.

Appealing dishes follow the seasons and flavours are well-balanced.

Service was described as extremely welcoming.

It was awarded the Michelin Plate award for good cooking.