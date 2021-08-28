WITH the August bank holiday now upon us, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

So that you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the opening hours for your favourite supermarkets below.

Store opening times vary from location to location, so it is recommended you double check your local store before heading out.

Here are the opening times for the main stores in Colchester and across north Essex:

Aldi

Aldi has three stores in the town in Cowdray Avenue, London Road and Magdalen Street.

There is also an Aldi in Pier Avenue, Clacton.

The firm has announced its opening hours for stores across the UK this weekend.

These are:

Saturday, August 28 - 8am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29 - 10am to 4pm

Monday August 30 - 8am to 8pm

Lidl

There are two Lidl stores in Colchester - in Abbot's Road and in Gosbecks Road.

There are also stores in Harwich, in Parkeston Road, and in Clacton at Brook Retail Park.

Lidl is operating its standard Bank Holiday opening hours this weekend.

Here they are:

Saturday, August 28 - 8am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29 - 10am to 4pm

Monday August 30 - 8am to 8pm

Tesco

It has two superstores in Colchester, in Hythe and Highwoods, and several smaller Extra stores.

Tesco also has a large superstore at the Brook Retail Park in Clacton.

Most large stores are generally open until midnight each evening but there are plans to close earlier than usual on Monday.

Here are this weekend's opening hours:

Saturday, August 28 - 6am to 12am

Sunday, August 29 - 6am to 12am

Monday August 30 - 8am to 6pm

Read more:

Asda

The supermarket giant has two stores in north Essex - at the Turner Rise Retail Park in Colchester and in Main Road, Dovercourt.

Here are the Colchester store's opening hours this weekend:

Saturday, August 28 - 12am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29 - 10am to 4pm

Monday August 30 - 7am to 8pm

Here are the Dovercourt store's opening hours this weekend:

Saturday, August 28 - 7am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29 - 7am to 5pm

Monday August 30 - 7am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has two main stores in Colchester, at Tollgate in Stanway and in the town centre.

Opening hours may vary depending on the size of the store, but for the larger one in Stanway they are:

Saturday, August 28 - 6am to 11pm

Sunday, August 29 - 10am to 4pm

Monday August 30 - 8am to 8pm

Waitrose

The Waitrose store in St Andrews Gardens will be open over the holiday period.

These are its opening hours:

Saturday, August 28 - 8am to 8pm

Sunday, August 29 - 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday August 30 - 9am to 6pm

Morrisons

Sadly, as residents often point out, there is no Morrisons in Colchester.

However, there are Morrisons stores in both Clacton and Harwich.

Here are their opening times this weekend: