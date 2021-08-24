A SHOAL of fishers have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity dedicated to helping parents who have experienced the tragic loss of a baby.
Deans Tackle, in Pallister Road, Clacton, organised a fishing competition which took place across 15 beaches along the Tendring coastline.
The event was hosted in aid of Oakley’s Gift, an organisation set up by Tom and Joanne Harris-Beck in 2019 following the death of their child.
The evening fishing match saw 48 anglers take part in total with prizes being given to the overall winners Rob Tuck and Anya Lush.
Following the four-hour fish-off those who took part in the event and supporters of the charity and Deans Tackle celebrated at the Lifeboat Bar.
They enjoyed a large buffet as the winners were presented with their awards and a raffle was held, generating more than £800 for Oakley’s Gift.
A spokesman for Deans Tackle said: “We had some excellent prizes from all the local charter boats and Young’s Fish Shop.
“We had some fantastic people help us which we cannot thank enough and we raised more than £800, which is not bad for one fishing match.
“We know every penny raised is going to spent on the cause.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.