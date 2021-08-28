A drug dealer who was jailed for more than 11 years remains one of the UK's most wanted crooks.

Richard Wakeling tried to import £8million of liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016.

In 2018 he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in his absence.

Wakeling had absconded before his 12-week trial began and has been on the run ever since.

He is considered one of the National Crime Agency's (NCA) most wanted.

Wakeling, from Brentwood, has family and friends in Ireland, Spain, Canada and Thailand.

He has a right lower leg amputation and uses a prosthetic leg.

The NCA says he requires regular medical treatment.

Wakeling is described as 5'11 in height with a slim build. He is white and has short, brown hair.

In 2019 the NCA released CCTV footage of Wakeling’s last recorded movements and appealed for help tracing him.

Wakeling left his home in Juniper Court, Beech Avenue, Brentwood, at 9.48am on Friday January 5. He drove off in his car, a white Audi Q3, registration number EF66 ZWR.

The car was in the Iver area later that day before he caught a bus from Heathrow to Glasgow. The following day he took a ferry from Stranraer to Belfast.

A week later on Saturday January 13, Wakeling’s car was driven back to his home address.

Anyone with information about Wakeling's whereabouts or if who thinks they may have spotted him should call the NCA on 0370 496 7622.

Alternatively, call independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.