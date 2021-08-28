We have no doubt all got fond memories of feeding the ducks with left over bread.

Over the years the question of feeding birds including ducks bread had reguarly been debated.

So is it ok to feed ducks bread or should you be looking for an alternative?

What do the experts say?

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds says all types of bread can be digested by birds, but ideally it should "only be just one component in a varied diet".

This is because bread does not contain the necessary protein and fat birds need from their diet, and so it can act as an empty filler.

The RSPB's website says: "Although bread isn't harmful to birds, try not to offer it in large quantities, since its nutritional value is relatively low.

"A bird that is on a diet of predominantly, or only bread, can suffer from serious vitamin deficiencies, or starve."

The Canal and River Trust has urged caution when feeding bread to ducks.

It said: "Not only is it not nutritious, bread will attract many other birds and cause overcrowding, which in turn results in an increase in droppings.

"This can cause further disruption, such as slippery surfaces and possible damage to habitats and waterways."

What other food can I feed ducks?

The Canal and River Trust says any of the below are alternatives which could be fed to ducks.