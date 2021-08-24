A NEW fried chicken franchise which has spread its wings to a seaside town is set to officially launch this Friday and an enticing deal is on offer.
Southern Fried Chicken, based in Reading, has built up a global brand since starting up in 1970 and now has outlets in more than 24 countries.
This Friday the fast-food business, which promises “lip-licking flavour”, will open a new branch in the High Street, in Clacton.
As part of the takeaway joint’s grand launch customers are being offered 50 per cent off all burgers on orders made between 12pm and 6pm.
To commemorate the occasion and engage passers-by there will also be street entertainers performing outside the sleek new store.
Speaking previously Bushra Yasser, franchisee of the Clacton branch, said: “I can’t think of anywhere better than Clacton to open our first UK store.
“Its proximity to the sea allows us to bring our recipe not just to the locals but to visitors from all over the UK.”
Southern Fried Chicken will be serving up their menu from 12noon to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 12noon to 7pm on Sundays.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/SouthernFriedChickenClacton.
