TV and singing star Stacey Solomon has been sharing photos of a trip to Mersea with her children.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her visit.

Stacey, who is a Loose Women panelist, shared snaps of sons Rex, two, Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13, enjoying their day out.

The star booked a beach hut through the Little Beach Hut Company based on the island.

In her final post she said: "Time to go home... Rex is fast asleep and the boys and me are exhausted.

"We booked this hut through @thelittlebeachhutcompany and it was so worth it.

"Just to have somewhere to make a cuppa, lay down for nap time, have somewhere shaded and store everything. "

And the trip comes days after Stacey splashed out to hire Leisure World last night for an evening of fun with her family and friends.

Taking to her Instagram story, Stacey shared a string of images and videos appearing in good spirits.

At a cost of £250, Stacey and friends had the popular pool all to themselves to enjoy some uninterrupted fun, splitting the cost at £25 each.

Mersea is proving popular with celebrities.

Earlier this month Denise van Outen shared that she was staying at Park Holidays' West Mersea Holiday Park with her with fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

Pictures showed Denise enjoying a day out at a beach hut with a glass of drink.

She also met up with fellow Essex star Lydia Bright to enjoy a seafood platter from The Company Shed.