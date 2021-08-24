A TRUE carnival atmosphere descended on Clacton as the town’s pier staged a special family fun event as part of Clacton Carnival.

The iconic seaside attraction teamed up with the town’s carnival association to put on an evening with children’s characters, superheroes, fire eaters, and other entertainment.

A reduced price ride band was introduced as a one-off, and the crowds flocked to the site from 6pm to 9pm on Friday.

The popular Octopus Ahoy art trail’s mascot CJ was in attendance for photos along with the Clacton Carnival Bear mascot, and pier’s own mascot, Sidney the Seagull.

The idea of the event was to replace the carnival street procession which had to be cancelled for the second year in succession due to Covid restrictions - and to tie in with the pier’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Paul Townend, chairman of the Clacton Carnival Association, said that the event was a great addition to the programme of events.

“Many of the committee were there on the night along with our mascot and it was a huge success,” he added.

“We thank the pier for coming up with the idea which generated a real carnival atmosphere and lots of fun.”

Pier director Billy Ball said he was delighted with the turnout and the positive feedback.

“Families started pouring on to the pier from just before 6pm and they were there the whole evening making the most of the attractions,” he said.

“This event really seemed to prove popular, and it was great to work with the carnival association which has done so much for the town over many years.

“We also try to support the community whenever and wherever we can and this was a win, win evening for everyone.”

This Sunday will be the last of the free fireworks extravaganzas to be staged by the pier during the school summer holidays.