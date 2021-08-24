A BOUNCY castle event providing fun for all the family has been arranged to coincide with a coastline aviation extravaganza.

Jo’s Castles is hosting its Inflatable Fun Days this Thursday and Friday in the car park of Clacton’s Toby Carvery, in Marine Parade West.

They are being held in aid of Addenbrooke’s Hospital and will boast a range of bouncy castles, as well as a variety of interesting stalls.

The laughter-inducing inflatables will be available to enjoy at the same time as the Clacton 150 Anniversary Flights, which have replaced this year’s Clacton Airshow.

Wristbands for each of the days cost £10, otherwise 10 minutes’ worth of fun on the inflatables will set you back £3 a time.

To find out more visit facebook.com/joscastles1.