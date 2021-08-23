A SOLICITORS in one the UK's hardest hit towns for dementia has been award coveted Dementia Friendly status.

Ellisons Solicitors' accreditation follows a rigorous process to give employees training that enables them to combine their client expertise and personalised service with a knowledge of communicating with people affected by and living with dementia.

Alzheimer’s Research UK has named Clacton as the fourth highest constituency of people living with dementia.

Last year, just under 5,000 people were recorded as living with the illness in north east Essex, with 3,220 of those alone in Tendring.

Ellisons said 95 per cent of its team have now received the instrumental Dementia Friendly status.

The vital training was conducted virtually while offices were closed due to the pandemic, however, all of Ellisons offices across Essex and Suffolk have now reopened.

John Turner, chief operating officer at Ellisons, said: “Becoming a Dementia Friendly firm is something we felt was incredibly important for us to achieve, particularly as we return to the office following the pandemic.

"Our team has always had a client-first approach with the intention to ensure the best outcome is achieved for all our clients – so being Dementia Friendly is the next step, and a skill that we are proud to offer.

“We know how important it is for people affected by and living with dementia to be treated as individuals and be confident that they are receiving a personalised service.

"The team look forward to being able to assist clients in the local area who are living with dementia and ensuring they receive the best advice for their individual circumstances.”

The Dementia Friendly status is a scheme set up by Alzheimer’s Society to ensure the needs of people living with and affected by dementia are being met.