AN appeal has been launched in a small village on behalf of frightened families who are fleeing Afghanistan families and finding refuge in north Essex.
St Osyth Butchers, in Spring Road, is currently playing home to a collection box in aid of Refugee Action, which provides support to refugees and asylum seekers in the UK.
The charitable drive has been started by a local resident who wants to help Afghan citizens who have fled Kabul in fear following the Taliban take over.
Toiletries, feminine hygiene products, nappies, wipes, nappy cream and underwear for men, women and children are the main items being requests as part of the appeal.
The collection comes after Colchester Council agreed to accommodate as many as five families by providing them with a safe haven in one of the town’s hotels.
The people who will be given support will be Afghanistan nationals who have supported the Armed Forces in the country over the past 20 years.
Read More: Families fleeing Afghanistan to be given refuge in Colchester hotel
Known as Locally Employed Staff, they and their families are considered to be more at risk due to their close association with British and US troops.
For more information visit refugee-action.org.uk.
