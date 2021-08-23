A RENOWNED wordsmith is set to visit a town near Colchester where he will start work on developing a digital storytelling project into an immersive stage show.

Murray Lachlan Young is BBC Radio 6 Music’s poet in residence and frequently works with Wivenhoe-based theatre producer Matthew Linley, director of Funnelwick Limb.

Together the creative pair are the masterminds behind The Chronicles of Atom and Luna series, which has been supported by Colchester BID.

The stories follow twins who are left home alone by their mother before being saved from starvation by the arrival of their magical child minder, Iffly Sney.

He soon falls ill, however, so Atom and Luna embark on a journey in the heart of a forest to seek out the mysterious Old Mother Redbeard in order to save him.

So far two parts have been released in the form of audio tales and an augmented reality game, which pupils from Brightlingsea Primary School helped create.

Murray and Matthew, alongside director Nina Hajiyianni and designer Bek Palmer, are now set to write a stage play after gaining support from the National Lottery.

The main bulk of the process will take place next month in Wivenhoe over the space of a week, during which the team will work with three actors to develop the story.

Matthew said: “Murray Lachlan Young and Nina Hajiyianni and the creative team will be working in Wivenhoe developing the next steps of the Atom and Luna project.

“The Atom and Luna verse play will go into production in 2022, bringing back the live element that makes Funnelwick Limb’s storytelling so immersive and magical.

“Alongside this, the Funnelwick Limb team will be working on Chronicle Three - a new set of interactive audio tales for release this year.”

The project’s writer and lead artist Murray said he was now looking forward to finally bringing the characters of the chronicles series to life.

He added: “The fantastic story of Atom and Luna has been germinating for such a long time now - we started pre lockdown.

“I now can’t wait to get started on developing the theatre piece which will sit alongside the AR and the audio tales.

“I’m looking forward to making something magical for all the family.”