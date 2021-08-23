AN entertaining cast of amateur performers who stage annual shows in aid of various charities are preparing for their latest production.
The Clacton Footlights Group, based in Jaywick and West Clacton, are set to perform two shows at the Golf Green Hall, Jaywick, in October.
Entitled Showtime 2021, the matinee and evening dramatic extravaganzas have been curated by producer Sylvia Johnson and musical director Susan Rees.
The event will be held in aid of the Clacton and District Occupational Workshops day centre, which helps adults with learning difficulties or mental health issues.
George Sparkes, who works closely with the Clacton Footlights Group, said: “Through lockdown things have fallen by the wayside.
“But since we are now free to 'do our thing', we are taking the bold step of putting on a show in October.”
Clacton Footlight’s Showtime 2021 will take place on October 23 at both 1.30pm and 7.30pm and guests are encouraged to take their own drinks.
Tickets, which include a sausage and chips meal, cost £7.50 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01255 430689.
To find out more visit the Clacton Footlights Group on Facebook.
