A TEAM of young boxers are now training to become qualified coaches after a fundraising event raised hundreds of pounds.

Seconds Out Gym, in Brunel Road, Clacton, held its Summertime Fundraiser on Saturday, generating £852 for the Holland Shore ABC Boxing Club.

As a result of the knockout day five of the club’s hard-hitting members are now being sent on a course to become boxing trainers.

The event, which boasted an inflatable boxing ring, was attended by Cruiserweight British champion Ovill McKenzie who jumped in the ring for sparring sessions.

Throughout the day guests also had fun on a climbing wall and took part in a press up challenge and a plank challenge with prizes going to the overall winners.

Young people currently part of the UTurn charity, which Seconds Out Gym works closely with, also enjoyed the event.

Gym owner Gareth Bayford, 38, said: “The day went extremely well so thank you so much to each and every one of you who came out to support us.

“It was overwhelming with the amount of people that showed up, we really wasn’t expecting so many of you – you are all amazing.

“Seconds Out Gym is one big family.”

