Three Love Island contestants from Essex are vying to be crowned winner of the latest series.

Millie Court and her partner Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and her partner Tyler Cruickshank and Toby Aromolaran and his partner Chloe Burrows will go head to head against each other and couple Teddy Soares and Faye Winter.

They are all competing to take home the £50,000 prize.

Winning couples have previously been given the option to split the money between them or for one of them to take home the full amount.

The Love Island finale will start at 9pm and will run until 10.35 pm.

In the penultimate episode of the show that aired on Sunday, the islanders saw family members and friends at the Love Island villa in a socially distanced visit.

Millie, from Essex, received a text showing a selfie of her mother and sister alongside the parents of her partner Liam Reardon, and the couple realised they are about to see their families.

Liam and Millie in the villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking in the beach hut Liam admitted: ”As soon as they came around the corner I teared up – it was very emotional.”

As they catch up with their relatives, Liam’s mother Donna says of Millie: “You look really happy. You should be, she’s gorgeous.

“We love Millie, she’s lush.”

His father Paul adds: “She’s lovely – she’s obviously as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Meanwhile, Millie’s mother Esme tells her of Liam: “I can just see what a lovely boy he is – genuinely nice boy,” adding she has googled the distance between Essex, where Millie lives, and Wales, where Liam lives.

After both families meet, Millie says: “It’s just really nice to see our two families together and combined as one, because for our future that’s going to be an important thing. I just feel so happy right now.”

Later Tyler Cruickshank’s parents arrive alongside Kaz Kamwi’s mother and sister.

Tyler’s mother says of Kaz, from Witham,: “I like her. She is beautiful. She really does [get you].”

Kaz gets to see her family in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile Kaz’s sister Banji says: “I think he’s so cute, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s so your vibe.”

Chloe and Toby, spent the past year at football team Hashtag United, which is based in Pitsea, also get paid a visit, with Chloe’s mother and sister arriving alongside Toby’s mother and sister.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran. Picture: ITV

Chloe’s mother Louisa tells her: “I’ll tell you something, you’ve been fantastic. You have been iconic.

“You have been fantastic, I can’t tell you. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so funny.”

Toby’s mother Victoria says: “You are besotted with Chloe. You are cute. You’re very cute together.”