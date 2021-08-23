ESSEX Police are warning residents about a scam where an elderly woman was contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

The victim, who is in her 90s, received a call on August 18 from someone claiming to be based out of a police station in London.

The fraudster told the woman two men had been arrested and found with cash and a number of bank cards.

Initially the victim was told not to withdraw any money from her bank but also told not to tell anyone she had been contacted.

She had been told by the caller to dial 161 to verify they were really police officers and this took her through to a second person who told her they were.

In a follow-up conversation the man claiming to be a police officer stated people were putting money into victims’ accounts and getting them to withdraw it.

He then told her she should go to her bank and withdraw £5,000, take her driving licence, and make up a story about why she was withdrawing it.

When she went to the bank, they wouldn’t allow her to withdraw more than £250.

The woman, who is from Doddinghurst in Essex, told the man posing as the police officer what had happened and he said he would contact the bank and be in touch the following day.

He has not since contacted her again.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two days earlier a similar incident was reported to us.

"We believe these incidents are a scam and are appealing for anyone with any information about it to contact us.

"We want to warn the public about this scam and are asking you to speak to elderly relatives to make them aware of this.

"There’s advice about how to protect yourself from fraud on our website https://www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/172397/21.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."