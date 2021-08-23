A TWO vehicle crash blocked one lane of it A120 in north Essex.
A two vehicle crash blocked one lane of the westbound carriageway between Hare Green and the Crown Interchange in Colchester this morning.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible this morning.
A120 Westbound – Accident involving two vehicles blocking one lane on the A120 between Hare Green (A133) and the Crown Interchange pic.twitter.com/MxDl151qjw— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) August 23, 2021
The crash has now been cleared from the carriageway, however, there may still be some delays in the area.
